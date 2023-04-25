Thousands of Hydro One customers to face planned power outage this weekend. Here's who's impacted

Nearly 13,500 Hydro One customers will be without power for several hours due to a planned outage this weekend.

In a news release Tuesday, Hydro One revealed power will be cut off overnight on April 29 from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. in the Durham Region and surrounding area. This planned outage will also impact around 3,600 Elexicon customers.

The company said the outage was planned for a time when customers would likely be using power the least.

The outage is the result of planned equipment replacement at Hydro One’s Wilson Transmission Station, allowing for an alternative backup power supply to Ontario Power Generation’s Darlington Nuclear Generating Station in Clarington, Ont.

During this time, the power company says it will replace poles “that have reached the end of life” and install switches, which will prevent the need for future planned outages.

“Hydro One is investing in our electricity infrastructure to ensure the region has clean and reliable energy today and for years to come,” Teri French, Executive Vice President of Operations and Customer Experience at Hydro One said in a statement.

“We understand how difficult it is to be without power and thank our customers for their patience as we complete this critical work.”

To prepare for the upcoming outage, Hydro One recommends turning off all appliances, making sure cell phones are fully-charged, and keeping refrigerator and freezer doors closed for as long as possible.

If water is cut off during this time, the company also suggests filling containers with water to use for drinking and cooking.