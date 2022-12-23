Thousands of illegal cigarettes seized from Lloydminster

Police have seized thousands of dollars in illegal cigarettes, tobacco and cigars from a Lloydminster home after a five-month investigation.

In August, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team began an investigation into a social media page used to advertise and sell unstamped tobacco products.

“Our investigators were able to determine that this page was based in Lloydminster and was facilitating the distribution of illegal tobacco products to at least six provinces and two territories,” said Sgt. Bruce MacLean of ALERT in a written release.

On Dec. 13, three search warrants were executed on a home and two vehicles, and the following items were seized.

12 gauge shotgun;

2009 Ford F350;

2022 Toyota Tacoma;

42,800 illegal cigarettes;

1,000 illegal cigars;

23.6 kgs of illegal chewing tobacco;

$16,303 in cash.

“Seeing a network of distribution this large was happening in Lloydminster is concerning and we are glad to have dismantled it. Regardless of the commodity, ALERT is committed to targeting and dismantling networks distributing illegal products. It is important to our team to pursue organized criminality at all levels,” MacLean added.

A 57-year-old man was arrested while trying to mail illegal tobacco products through Canada Post, ALERT said.

He is facing a number of charges, including selling, offering for sale, transport and deliver, distribute or have in their possession unstamped tobacco, fraud over $5,000, and sale of tobacco without a licence.

He has been released and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7, 2023.