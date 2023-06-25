Thousands of kids fish for free on kids fishing day in Barrie
Families and children were treated to a day of free fishing along the shores of Kempenfelt Bay on Sunday.
The annual Rotary Kids Fishing Day returned to Barrie with thousands of people looking to catch a fish downtown.
The event, put together by the Kempenfelt Rotary Club, is a tradition the club looks forward to every year.
"Fishing is a Canadian tradition, and we're just happy to introduce new people and families to this," said Ed Lea, co-chair of the Kids Fishing Day and Kempenfelt Rotary Club member. "To see the smiles on the kids' faces when they catch a fish, it's just so exciting. When you walk around, you just can't help to smile."
Lea estimated that 4000 people would attend the 17th annual fishing day, which he said has rapidly grown since its beginnings.
