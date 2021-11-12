Thousands of Manitobans calling CAA for service during snowstorm
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
CAA received thousands of calls from Manitobans on Thursday as the province was hit with heavy snow and strong winds.
According to the association, it serviced 4,490 calls across Manitoba on Thursday. Then from midnight to 6:30 a.m. on Friday, it received 77 calls.
CAA is asking its members who are safe at home, but in need of service, to be patient as its services people on the roads.
The Winnipeg Police Service is reminding drivers to slow down and leave lots of following distance on the roads.
-
Ottawa firefighters collecting toy, cash donations to support Toy MountainAs organizers finalize plans for a Santa Claus parade in Ottawa this holiday season, you are invited to drop off new unwrapped toys at fire stations.
-
Youth reportedly assaulted in Dorchester, Ont.Middlesex County OPP are investigating after a young person in Dorchester was allegedly assaulted on their way to school Wednesday morning.
-
RCMP find body in Lennox Island, P.E.I., while conducting search with helicopterPrince Edward Island RCMP has discovered a body in Lennox Island early Friday afternoon.
-
'Sense of urgency': Shelters looking for more space to house those facing homelessnessThe House of Friendship's lease at a Guelph hotel is coming to an end, and the organization now says it has a temporary plan for shelter users.
-
Alberta Education dumps document that applauded Nazis for strong economyAlberta's education minister ordered the removal of a government publication Friday that suggested teaching the "positive and negative behaviours and attitudes" of Nazi Germany.
-
ZZ Top, Cheap Trick to play Victoria in April after COVID-19 cancellationTexas rockers ZZ Top are coming to Victoria's Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, along with special guests Cheap Trick.
-
Bedford, N.S. man arrested for impaired driving, flight from police and dangerous drivingA 37-year-old man from Bedford, N.S., is facing several charges after police spotted a truck driving erratically early Friday morning.
-
Secondary teachers reach tentative deal with WECDSBThe Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has reached a new tentative labour agreement with its secondary teachers.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital adjusts visitor restrictionsWindsor Regional Hospital is adjusting its visitor policy at the Met Campus, Ouellette Campus and the Regional Cancer Centre.