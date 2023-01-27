More than 1,000 Maritimers still without power after Thursday storm

Thursday’s wet and windy storm knocked out power to thousands of people in the Maritimes, and some are still without power Friday.

As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nova Scotia Power was reporting around 88 outages due to high winds, affecting 1,389 customers.

That number is down from around 5,000 customers without power Friday morning.

Around 6,000 customers were without power Thursday night.

The estimated restoration time for most communities is 6 p.m. Friday.

The largest outage is in the Truro, N.S., area, affecting more than 400 customers.

A power outage closed St. Mary's Education Centre/Academy in Sherbrooke, N.S., Friday. Classes were also cancelled at Whitney Pier Memorial Middle School and Harbourside Elementary School in Cape Breton due to a power outage.

The Nova Scotia Power outage map says one small outage in the Louisbourg, N.S., area is due to heavy snowfall on Saturday. It’s estimated power won’t be restored in that area until Tuesday.

As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, 19 Maritime Electric customers were still without electricity on P.E.I.

That number increased from just two customers Friday morning.

There was a large outage in central P.E.I. Thursday afternoon affecting thousands of customers. That number was down to 40 by the evening.

It’s a similar situation in New Brunswick. Friday morning, NB Power was reporting just five outages affecting seven customers.

The number increased by the afternoon to eight outages affecting 263 customers.

As of 4:30 p.m., 58 NB Power customers had no electricity.