Thousands of Ottawa homeowners yet to submit vacant unit tax declaration on deadline day

About four per cent of Ottawa homeowners have yet to submit declarations for the city's new vacant unit tax as the deadline looms.

Thursday at 11:59 p.m. is the deadline for people to submit their declarations under the new tax, which will see an extra one per cent property tax charged for vacant units.

The city had received 311,000 declarations as of 9 a.m. Thursday, a city spokesperson said Thursday afternoon. That's about 96 per cent of the required declarations.

The city has held four walk-in clinics this week for residents who needed help filling out their declarations.

City council voted last March to impose the tax, a move designed to address homes sitting empty and neglected.

Property owners are required to submit annual declarations indicating their home's occupancy status, even if it's their principal residence. Any property that's vacant for more than 184 days in a year will be taxed an extra one per cent.

Although the deadline is Thursday, the cityis accepting late declarations until April 30. The $250 late declaration fee has been waived this year.

"If a declaration is not received by April 30, the property will be deemed vacant, and the VUT will be charged on the final property tax bill in June," the city said in a statement attributed to Lance Nowak, program manager, revenue support.

Many city councillors had an earful from constituents when the tax was passed, with people calling it a negative-option rule. There was also some uncertainty about its rollout date.

City staff estimate the tax could raise $25 million over five years. The funds will go toward funding affordable housing initiatives.

Anyone who still needs more information or help with their declaration is encouraged to visit Ottawa.ca/vut or call 3-1-1.