Thousands of Ottawa public servants hit picket lines for Day 2 of strike

Tens of thousands of workers returned to the picket line in Ottawa for two day of one of the largest strikes in Canadian history.

Bargaining continues between the union and the federal government with no sign of a deal so far.

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier confirming on Thursday that both sides were back at the bargaining table, trying to get a deal in place that’s both fair to employees and reasonable for taxpayers.

There are nine picket line locations in the National Capital Region, the site in Orleans is one of the busiest.

The key issues at the table include wages, flexibility around remote work and job security.

The union is asking for a 13.5 per cent raise over the next three years, saying the increases are necessary to keep pace with inflation and the cost of living.

“Everybody is suffering right now,” said Susan Hiltz, who was on the picket line on Thursday in east Ottawa. “Inflation is here and it’s coming on strong.”

The government previously offered nine per cent over the same time period.

Other factors at the table include premiums for evening and weekend shifts.

“They want to be paid more to work past 4p.m., you know what most Canadians call working past 4pm, a normal day on the job,” said Franco Terrazano, the federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. “The demands are outrageous and they’re unaffordable.”

The striking workers account for nearly one-third of Canada’s federal workforce, meaning nearly every department will be affected and the average Canadian will feel the impact.

It could delay tax returns for some and cause slowdowns at the border or at airports.

“It’s not going to be business as usual. We are having some essential services being delivered like EI, veterans income supports, and Canada’s benefit, while other services will be disrupted,” said Mona Fortier, Canada's Treasury Board president.

As one of the largest strikes in Canada’s history continues, it’s not clear how long it will last.

“I don’t think it’s going to go on for long because it’s a minority government,” said Marc Briere, the president of the Union of Taxation Employees. “I think over the next day, tomorrow and the next few days are going to be crucial. We are going to see movement.”