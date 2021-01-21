Manitoba Hydro is working to restore power to thousands of customers in the Steinbach, Man., area on Thursday morning.

Around 5:45 a.m., the Crown corporation tweeted that 5,400 customers lost power due to an outage to a sub-transmission line that feeds multiple stations.

Manitoba Hydro said its attempt to restore power in the Richer, Man., area by switching to a different circuit wasn’t successful. It is continuing to work to restore power to its customers.

The Crown corporation noted a downed 66 kV line near Ste. Anne, Man., is the cause of the outage, and it’s working on the repairs.

At this time, there is no estimated time for restoration.

“Thanks everyone for your patience,” Manitoba Hydro said in a tweet.

“We know it’s frustrating to start your day with no power.”

This is a developing story. More details to come.

#mboutage Crews are working to restore 5,400 customers in the Steinbach area. We have an outage to a sub transmission line that feeds multiple stations. We do not have an estimated time of restoration at the moment. pic.twitter.com/KdxWbC6U8p