Thousands of 'potentially fatal doses' of fentanyl seized from Surrey business: RCMP

A search warrant executed at a Surrey business allegedly being used as "a front for drug trafficking" led to the seizure of thousands of potentially fatal doses of illicit drugs, according to Mounties.

In a news release Thursday, Surrey RCMP said four people were arrested in connection to a drug trafficking network being operated at a business in the 5800 block of 176 Street.

Mounties said the investigation began in late 2022 and officers were able to obtain a search warrant on Jan. 26.

"This drug seizure is significant as not only has it disrupted a drug trafficking network, there are now over 73,000 potentially fatal doses of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine off our streets," Sgt. Jag Saran said in the release.

"We will continue to work alongside the property management company and City of Surrey bylaws to address the issues pertaining to the business."

The four people arrested have since been released pending further investigation.

Mounties located and seized the following from the business:

2.1 kilograms of suspected fake Xanax (approximately 7,000 pills);

1.2 kilograms of suspected cocaine (12,000 doses);

380 grams of suspected heroin (3,800 doses);

800 grams of suspected fentanyl (8,000 doses);

Five kilograms of suspected meth (50,000 doses);

400 grams of suspected GHB;

$4,200 in cash.

Investigators said they are preparing a report to Crown counsel recommending charges.