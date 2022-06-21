Thousands of pounds of food collected in latest London Cares food drive

London residents, businesses and community partners have collected the equivilent of 76,800 pounds of food as part of the London Cares Curb Hunger Food Drive.

“We offer a special thanks to all those who participated in this year’s Curb Hunger food drive,” said Glen Pearson, co-director of the London Food Bank. “The food drive is evolving with an important focus on distributing fresh food with the help of Londoners growing food in local greenhouses, community gardens, and in their own backyards for the food bank.”

The food was collected between June 8 and 18, with even more fresh produce still expected from the food drive’s Grow-a-Row, Adopt a Plot, and Green Wall initiatives.

“Londoners continue to show compassion and support for their neighbours in need by giving to the London Food Bank,” said Mayor Ed Holder. “Thank you to everyone who donated online, gave at the grocery store, and who is growing food in local gardens to donate.”

The breakdown of the 76,800 pounds is as follows:

Drop-offs to grocery stores, fire halls and the London Food Bank = 11,800 pounds

Corporate donations = 22,500 pounds

Community Refresh program = 16,900 pounds

Financial donations ($66,640 at $2.60 per pound) = 25,600 pounds (equivalent)

Now in its 26th year, the food drive is the longest running partnership of its kind in Canada. The Curb Hunger campaign supports more than 25,000 individuals in need of food.