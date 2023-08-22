Thousands of rounds of ammunition, weapons seized in Bothwell
Thousands of rounds of ammunition has been seized and a member of Hells Angels has been arrested and charged, according to OPP.
In April, the Biker Enforcement Unit (BEU) started an investigation related to a stolen motorcycle form Alberta. The investigation involved a current member of the Ontario Hells Angels who police said was also a former member of the Alberta Hells Angels.
On Aug. 18, officers from multiple units, including Chatham-Kent police, used a search warrant at a home on Zone Road-7 in Bothwell.
Two people were arrested at the scene and officers seized five rifles, approximately 3,000 rounds of ammunition and a stolen motorcycle.
A 60 year old and a 52 year old, both from Bothwell, have each been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and breach of firearms regulations-store firearm or restricted weapon.
The accused will appear in court in October.
