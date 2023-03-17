Revellers take over Marshall Street in Waterloo for St. Patrick’s Day parties

What started as a rainy, quiet morning turned into a sea of green as thousands gathered on Marshall Street in Waterloo Friday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The celebrations come after a couple of calmed-down years thanks to COVID-19, and this year, with the pandemic-related restrictions removed, the party was in full swing.

“Honestly, I’ll party in any weather, I don’t care,” one party-goer told CTV News.

One student said they didn’t mind the quiet morning, even hoping that the rain wouldn’t let up to allow for the gatherings to take place.

“We’ve had some troubles in the past where we’ve took a lot of the brunt for things that happen in the street,” the student said. “Celebrate St. Pat’s in a fun way, but also a safe way.”

Others predicted it was just a matter of time before the party moved on to Marshall Street.

“I’m happy, whole community out, everyone celebrating, everyone’s got their borgs, their trusty borgs, we’re all having a good time,” the student said while referencing an alcoholic drink that has drawn criticism for its safety risk.

Students say they’re content with how authorities like the police are handling the situation.

“They’re actually doing really well. They don’t try to intervene or anything they just try to control it,” one student said.

CTV cameras captured one incident involving a person being handcuffed and placed in a police cruiser.

It wasn’t until the early afternoon, when the weather started to dry up, that large gatherings began to form.

Around 2:30 p.m., it appeared thousands of people had come to take part in the day as the parties spilled from inside into the streets.

By 6 p.m., those in attendance started to break apart.

In past years the street party had pretty much subsided by early evening, but this year it had a bit of a later start.

Ezra Avenue, the traditional gathering place, was subdued after officials put up fencing mid-week, blocking off the road as well as Clayfield Avenue and leaving only narrow sidewalk access.

“I understand why they’re doing it, cause they don’t want big crowds or people. It is what it is,” a party-goer told CTV News.

10:30 a.m. - Several police cruisers can be seen on Marshall Street, but no street parties.

10 a.m. - The City of Waterloo announces an overnight parking ban for both Friday and Saturday night in the MacGregor Albert, Northdale and Uptown neighbourhoods.