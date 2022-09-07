Thousands of students begin new school year at Lethbridge College, university

More than 14,000 students returned to the classroom at both Lethbridge College and the University of Lethbridge on Wednesday, marking the start of a new school year.

“Everybody is so excited because it’s been a long two years and to have people coming back to campus, sort of full numbers, getting to connect in person, it’s just been amazing,” said Janay Nugent, associate dean in the faculty of arts and science at the University of Lethbridge.

This is the first full return to in-person classes since 2020 and students at both institutions say they couldn’t be happier.

“I’m loving it so far,” said Paige Felber, who is studying criminal justice at Lethbridge College. “It's been really busy, there's a lot of students, there are a lot of programs, like events going on so it’s nice that their keeping the new students involved.”

Both institutions in Lethbridge are returning to full in-person learning as well as bringing back on campus activities.

Lethbridge College and the U of L will have limited health restrictions in place. First-year students were back on campus on Tuesday for new student orientation, but it's not just the students who are excited to be back in the classroom, so are faculty.

“It’s great because those connections are so much about what post-secondary experience is all about. It's sitting down, meeting new people, hearing different perspectives, debating the ideas that are in the classroom,” Nugent said.

Along with the return to class, post-secondary athletics are also making a full comeback this year.

It was also Lethbridge College’s newest president's second day of work, a day he's been looking forward to.

“Starting my first day when the students were here for they're orientation was a neat coincidence,” said Brad Donaldson, president and CEO of Lethbridge College. “I had the opportunity to the new students on campus, the returning students and their enthusiasm just wanting to get on and get learning.”

Donaldson said he hopes to continue to grow the college throughout the school year.

“This college cares about people, they care about their students, they care about their faculty and staff and all of the employees here and so how do we harness that energy to deal with the ever changing world that we're either working in or graduating into,” Donaldson said.

Despite only being the first day, some students are already looking ahead to the end of the semester.

“I’m looking forward to finals being done, I guess, we're already anticipating the exams and stuff,” Felber said.