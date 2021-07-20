Thousands of vaccine appointments available in N.B.; no new cases Tuesday

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with one recovery, as the active number of cases in the province drops to seven.

New Brunswick has had 2,346 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,292 people have recovered, and 46 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

There is currently no one hospitalized in New Brunswick due to COVID-19.

On Monday, 747 tests were conducted in the province. A total of 374,318 tests have been conducted since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of cases is broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 490 confirmed cases (six active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 298 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 447 confirmed cases (one active case)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 754 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 185 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 133 confirmed cases (no active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 39 confirmed cases (no active cases)

THOUSANDS OF VACCINE APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE

In a release issued Tuesday, New Brunswick health officials say there are thousands of first and second dose Pfizer and Moderna appointments available at regional health authority clinics and participating pharmacies.

Vaccination clinics are taking place every day this week with appointments available in each region. New Brunswickers who have yet to be immunized with two doses of vaccine are encouraged to book an appointment through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic.

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Monday, 973,566 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick. The province says 80.7 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose, with 59.7 per cent now fully vaccinated.

The province’s next stage target date in its reopening plan is August 2, as long as at least 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received two doses.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments if at least 28 days have passed since their first dose.

To receive their second dose, New Brunswickers are asked to bring a signed consent form, their Medicare card and a copy of the record of immunization provided after receiving their first dose.

Appointments for people who have not yet received their first dose continue to be available to all New Brunswickers aged 12 and older at regional health authority clinics and through participating pharmacies.

People who received AstraZeneca both times can rest assured that the vaccine provides protection against infection, severe disease and hospitalization.

Public Health is also reminding New Brunswickers to keep a copy of their Record of Immunization form as their official proof of vaccination.

MOBILE VACCINE CLINICS

New Brunswick has launched a series of mobile clinics for residents who have not yet received their first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinics are organized by the Department of Health, who is also working with Extra-Mural/Ambulance New Brunswick and partners from local government and the business community.

Public health says the clinics will provide walk-in service, with no appointment or scheduling required ahead of time.

Clinics are taking place at the following locations this week:

Saint-Francois-d’Assise, 678 Rue Prinicipale, Clair, on Tuesday, July 20 between noon and 6 p.m.

Recreation Centre, 38 Mill Rd., Village of Gagetown, on Wednesday, July 21 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Municipal Hall, 75 Rue Prinicipale, St-Anne-de-Madawaska, on Wednesday, July 21 between noon and 6 p.m.

La Salle du Citoyen, 4 St-Jean St., Kedgwick, on Thursday, July 22 between noon and 6 p.m.

Middle Southampton Community Hall, 1782 Route 105, Southampton, on Thursday July 22 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Four Seasons Complex, 2551 Route 111, St. Martins, on Friday, July 23 between noon and 5 p.m.

Ambulance New Brunswick station, 523 St-Jean St. Unit A, Saint-Léonard, on Friday, July 23 between noon and 6 p.m.

People attending a mobile vaccination clinic are asked to bring their Medicare card, a record of vaccination if receiving their second dose and a signed consent form. The mobile clinics will be administering the Moderna vaccine, according to public health.

YELLOW LEVEL REMINDER

All of New Brunswick remains under the Yellow level of recovery under the province’s order.