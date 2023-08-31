Thousands of Windsor-Essex students getting free backpacks

Thousands of students are getting new backpacks and school supplies thanks to local charities.

Families were lining up hours in advance of doors opening at the United Way on Giles Ave for the Backpacks for Success program..

This initiative provides students in kindergarten through grade 12 in Windsor-Essex with backpacks filled with grade-appropriate supplies.

In July, the public was encouraged to make donations of lined paper, coloured pencils, binders, backpacks and scientific calculators.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board also has backbacks to hand out to some students.

The board gave out almost 500 backpacks to newcomers. This was funded through our ESL program.

They also received an additional 100 from the United Way, which will be given out to other students on an as-needed basis.

“We do a very good job to make sure every student has what they need to be successful in the classroom,” said Stephen Fields, communications coordinator at WECDSB.

The Children’s Aids Society is also handing out 800 backpacks and school supplies to children and youth to provide them the opportunity to start a new school year on a positive note.