Thousands pack Kingston, Ont. university district for 'fake homecoming'

Police in Kingston, Ont. grappled with parties in the city's University District Saturday as students crowded the streets for a second weekend in a row.

Last weekend, police estimated up to 8,000 people were in attendance at festivities to celebrate homecoming. More than 100 tickets were handed out over the weekend for hosting or attending nuisance parties and three criminal charges of obstruction were laid.

We’re in the University District for the second weekend of Homecoming (or “fake homecoming”) lots of students in small clusters with police on corners to monitor the situation. So far we’ve seen Kingston, Toronto, Durham and Belleville. #ygk pic.twitter.com/7KjcDA9hHo

Police had said on Monday they were prepared for additional parties this weekend for "fake homecoming", and officers from other municipalities, including Toronto, Durham and York regions, and Belleville, were called in to help.

Police said they expected a crowd of up to 16,000 this weekend. Estimates from Saturday afternoon came in much lower than that expected figure, however. Police told CP24 the crowd on Aberdeen Street swelled to about 4,000 people in the afternoon. One Kingston police officer was reportedly injured and transported to the Kingston General Hospital.

Between 2:30 and 3 p.m., police announced aggravated nuisance parties had been declared on Aberdeen and Earl streets. Anyone who remained in the area would be subject to a $2,000 fine.

Police have now declared an aggravated nuisance party and have closed the street. Students are being removed from Aberdeen St. #ygk pic.twitter.com/1Hf67asxKr

@KingstonPolice @Cityofkingston An aggravated nuisance party has been declared on Earl St. between University Ave. and Aberdeen St. Residents should avoid the area while Police and Bylaw respond to the gathering. pic.twitter.com/S9jekjVvQ6

@KingstonPolice @cityofkingston remain in the University District as crowds are still active. The aggravated nuisance declarations are still in effect. One Kingston Police Officer sustained an injury this afternoon. He has been taken to Kingston General Hospital for treatment.

Several roads were closed for police and bylaw operations, the City of Kingston said.

Kingston police said they and officers from other police forces would remain in the University District through the afternoon and evening. The aggravated nuisance party declarations were lifted just after 5 p.m. once the streets were deemed clear.

@KingstonPolice @cityofkingston have lifted the aggravated nuisance party declarations that were announced earlier this afternoon at Aberdeen St as well as Earl St. The streets have been cleared at this time. pic.twitter.com/9FJGAtz572

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Kimberley Johnson and CP24's Janey Llewellin.