Thousands raised at dancing fundraiser for Easter Seals in Barrie

It was a sold-out show in Barrie on Thursday, with hundreds turning out for a benefit for Easter Seals.

The 10th annual Dancing with the Stars competition took over the halls of Liberty North on Thursday evening. The event sees local celebrities matched with professional dancers to bring in thousands of dollars for Easter Seals.

"Dancing with the Stars in Barrie is one of our premier events, and it's just attended by so many people, says Charlene Mykee, the manager of development for Easter Seals Central Ontario. "So many people get involved with it, and they can't wait to get here because they have no idea what the night's going to bring. Like tonight is all about Grease lightning. It's all about that age!"

The seven celebrity participants came from various sectors throughout the local community. All funds raised go towards Easter Seals, which works to support children with physical disabilities.

"This day and this night give our kids dignity, freedom and independence," says Myke. "That's what this night is about. It's about equipment; it's about sending kids to camp. Our kids have been isolated for over two years. Some of them haven't had the opportunity to get equipment, and they haven't gone to camp."

More than $70,000 was raised at Thursday's gathering.