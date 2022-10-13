Thousands raised for 9-week-old kitten born with leg deformity in B.C.

The B.C. SPCA is raising funds to cover the cost of care for a nine-week-old kitten born with a back-leg deformity that will require amputation.

The little cat named Omeck was born in the care of a foster family affiliated with the SPCA's Sea to Sky branch in Squamish, where her mother was surrendered during the late stages of pregnancy, according to branch manager Krista Larson.

In a news release, the SPCA said Omeck's deformity has not impeded her ability to play or move around, but it gets in the way when she's running.

"Unfortunately, Omeck’s leg is not viable and the best thing for her is to have it removed," said Larson, in the release.

The kitten's surgery will soon be scheduled, and the SPCA is aiming to raise $3,429 to cover the cost, as well as weeks of veterinary aftercare. The kitten will also need to be spayed and vaccinated before she can be adopted.

Omeck's fundraising page on the agency's website launched Wednesday. By 8 p.m., it had already surpassed its goal, racking up $3,590 from 53 donors.

Any money raised in her name beyond the amount required for her care will be used to support other animals in need, according to the SPCA.

The agency also notes that none of the animals featured on its "medical emergency" page are denied care if they don't reach their fundraising goal.

"Timing for surgery, care and rehabilitation is based on what is medically best for the animal," the page reads. "We’re simply raising funds to pay the bills that come afterwards."