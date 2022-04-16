Thousands remain without power in eastern Ontario, western Quebec following windy Friday

Hydro One is reporting dozens of outages across eastern Ontario Saturday morning following a windy Friday.

Hydro One says high winds cause downed power lines, broken poles and fallen trees on power lines Friday and many customers remained without power overnight. There were approximately 17,500 Hydro One customers without power around eastern Ontario as of 8 a.m. Saturday.

By noon, Hydro One said it had restored power to more than 188,000 customers across the province. There were still about 7,800 customers in eastern Ontario without power.

Estimated restoration times vary but most customers can expect to have power restored by Saturday evening, according to the utility.

UPDATE: Crews continue to make progress restoring power since yesterday’s high winds. They’re up against significant damage as they continue to respond to outages for over 30,000 customers. More teams are on their way to help. Updates: https://t.co/dGLs0RqRHl. #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/wflIOAJwSK

As of Saturday at 7 a.m., there was one Hydro Ottawa outage affecting 14 customers near Munster. By 8 a.m., power had been restored in that area.

Hydro Quebec reported just over 4,500 customers without power in the Outaouais region at around 7 a.m. Saturday. As of noon, there were about 4,000.

The outages cancelled some events across the region, including hockey games in the Eastern Ontario Junior Hockey League and the Central Canada Hockey League.

#PLKvsBRO #Game3

Tonight's game has been postponed to tomorrow because of the power outage at the Memorial Centre.



New game time is

Sat. Apr. 16 - 7:00@PLKingsCCHL@TheCCHL#BornForThis #BraveEnough pic.twitter.com/IUEOxrQo7z

Due to the power outage in Perth, tonight’s game has been postponed to Saturday April 16th in Perth 7:30pm puck drop @PerthBlueWings vs @CPCTier2



Should game 7 be needed it will go on Sunday April 17th at 3:30 in Carleton Place