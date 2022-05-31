Thousands show support for Pierre Poilievre in Saskatoon

Conservative Party leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre made a campaign stop in Saskatoon on Tuesday night.

Poilievre's event at Prairieland Park drew a crowd of about 2,000 supporters.

Conservative MP and Poilievre's cousin, Kelly Block, introduced the candidate, who took the stage and opened by sharing his connection to Saskatchewan.

“I was born to a 16-year-old unwed mother. She wasn’t able to raise me, so she put me up for adoption to two Saskatchewan school teachers who just moved from Saskatchewan to Calgary,” Poilievre said.

He then went straight into political issues, speaking about making Canada “the freest country on earth.”

He announced he would defund the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), eliminate carbon pricing and build new pipelines.

On Wednesday, Poilievre is scheduled to attend the Saskatchewan Oil & Gas Show in Weyburn.

The campaign tour is a chance for Poilievre to sign up new members, so they can vote for his leadership bid.

He is up against five other leadership candidates in Leslyn Lewis, Roman Baber, Jean Charest, Scott Atchison and Patrick Brown.

The deadline for candidates to sell party memberships is Friday.

The federal Conservatives are set to announce a new leader, to replace Erin O’Toole, on Sept. 10.