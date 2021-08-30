Thousands still without power in northeastern Ont. after powerful storm
Hydro crews continue to work to restore power in northeastern Ont. following a powerful storm that blew into the region Sunday night.
Several communities are still without power Monday morning after a strong thunderstorm that had prompted a tornado watch.
The outage is affecting several pockets of Greater Sudbury.
Just under 100 customers on the southwest shores of Wanapitei Lake should have their power back by 9:30 a.m., Hydro One says on its outage map.
The largest outages in the area is affecting 2,000 residents who live between the west end of Dowling up to Halfway Lake Provincial Park area. The estimated restoration time is 4 p.m.
More than 300 residents in the Nairn Centre area will be without power until about 2 p.m.
South of Magnetawan, 234 are without power as of 9 a.m. and at the time of publication, there is no estimated restoration time yet.
Finally, more than 1,000 residents south of Parry Sound, in the Rosseau Road area are without power. Crews have been dispatched and there is no estimated restoration time yet.
All customers in Sturgeon Falls had power restored at 3:05 a.m.
