Thousands to gather in Barrie Wednesday to honour fallen OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala

Thousand of people, including hundreds of members of the police community from across North America, will be gathering in Barrie this morning to honour fallen police officer Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala.

The rookie OPP constable was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 27.

Earlier that day, Pierzchala, a member of the Haldimand County OPP detachment, learned he’d successfully completed his 10-month probationary period. While working his first solo shift, he stopped to check out a vehicle in the ditch and was fatally shot.

A 25-year-old man and 30-year-old woman have each been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, starting at about 9:15 a.m., OPP officers along with other attending services’ members will begin marching from Big Bay Point Road, south on Bayview Drive, over to Sadlon Arena at 555 Bayview Ave. They will position along Bayview Drive to honour Pierzchala’s funeral cortege as it passes by.

An official procession is set to get underway around 9:30 a.m. It will travel from Adams Funeral Home at 445 St. Vincent St. to the local arena where a private funeral service for the rookie officer will be held starting at 11 a.m.

The planned travel route is St. Vincent Street to Wellington Street East, Eccles Street North to Innisfil Street, Essa Road to Fairview Road, and from Big Bay Point Road to Bayview Drive.

Pierzchala’s family and guests along with members of the OPP, the Canadian Armed Forces, and other police and emergency services and officials are expected to attend the service, which will be livestreamed on the OPP’s social media platforms.

People in Haldimand County are invited to attend an in-person broadcast at the Caledonia Lions Community Centre. That site will be open to the public starting at 10:30 a.m.

The visitation and internment for Pierzchala are also not open to the public.

Barrie residents as well as those visiting the city should expect a number of road closures and traffic delays on Wednesday due to the procession and funeral.

They include Bayview Drive from Big Bay Point Road to Churchill Drive and Harvie Road/Big Bay Point Road from Veterans to Bayview drives, from 5 to approximately 10 a.m.; Bayview Drive from Churchill to Mapleview drives, from 8 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m.; and Churchill Drive at Welham Road and Fairview Road at Little Avenue with local traffic access only. The Dog Off-Leash Recreation Area at 555 Bayview Dr. will also be temporarily closed. Pet owners are advised to visit the nearby off-leash area at Sunnidale Park.

Local police are urging motorists to “reconsider any potential travel plans” into those areas.

People should also note that the east side of Bayview Avenue will be off limits to the public.

Any changes to the road reopening times will be posted on Barrie Police Service’s Twitter and Facebook accounts.

This is the second time in recent months that people will be attending Barrie’s Sadlon Arena for a police funeral. On Oct. 20, mourners gathered there to remember South Simcoe police constables Morgan Russell and Devon Northrup, who were both killed in the line of duty while responding to a disturbance call at a home in Innisfil on Oct. 11.