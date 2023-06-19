iHeartRadio

Thousands turn out for Saskatoon's Pride Parade


image.jpg

Thousands of people turned out to march in Saskatoon’s Pride Parade on Saturday.

Many Saskatoon businesses and organizations entered floats to show their support during the annual event.

"It's a very special month for all of us,” Clare Wyant told CTV News. “It's just a time where we get to all come together, and to share the joy, and the acceptance, and the inclusivity that we're all looking for on a day-to-day basis."

The parade started down under the University Bridge, then moved into the downtown and ended at the festival grounds at River Landing.

With files from Noah Rishaug  

