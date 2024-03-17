Thousands visit Blue Mountain resort over March break
As March break ends on Sunday, many families took advantage of the various activities at local resorts throughout Simcoe Muskoka.
At Blue Mountain Resort, thousands of people visited the grounds of the resort during the March break, as the ski resort had events planned in the village.
While the resort welcomed visitors during the break, thousands more took in the events on Sunday as the resort hosted it's St. Patrick's Day festivities.
"There is something for everyone; we have live music, we have Irish dancers, and we have been keeping busy all week for families," said Emily Chambers, events coordinator at Blue Mountain Resort.
In addition to the events, the resort had its ski hills open, allowing visitors to hit the slopes before the season ends.
"Families can make great memories and take in some extraordinary adventures; we have thousands of families from all over the world visiting," said Chambers.
Blue Mountain Resort says it plans to keep the ski hills open for a few more weeks as the team monitors the weather.
