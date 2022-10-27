Thousands without electricity as strong winds hit Vancouver Island

Eastern Vancouver Island is under a special weather statement Thursday as strong winds were expected to gust across the region.

Environment Canada predicted that southeast winds gusting up to 80 km/h would likely result in downed trees and power outages in communities from Nanoose Bay to Courtenay and Campbell River, B.C.

More than 18,000 BC Hydro customers were without power by 11 a.m., with the largest outages reported in Victoria, Qualicum Beach, Duncan, and Port Alberni.

Across the province, nearly 50,000 BC Hydro customers lacked electricity by 11:30 a.m.

"The wind and rain has brought down dozens of drought-weakened trees and branches," said BC Hydro in an update around 11:30 a.m.

"All available BC Hydro crews and contractor crews will continue to work around-the-clock to repair damage and restore power to customers," said the company.

BC Hydro is reminding residents call 911 if they see downed power lines and to stay at least 10 metres away from them.

Environment Canada's special weather statement is expected to last into the afternoon as a cold front approaches the Eastern Vancouver Island region, the weather office says.

"A vigorous frontal system will bring rain and strong winds to parts of the south coast today," Environment Canada said.

"For regions north of Sechelt, the strong winds will ease by noon today. For regions south of Sechelt, strong winds will weaken in the afternoon to early evening period with the passage of the front."

The weather statement comes as a pair of atmospheric rivers are expected to dump significant precipitation on much of Vancouver Island beginning Thursday and lasting through the weekend.