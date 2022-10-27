Thousands without power across B.C., strong winds expected to continue: BC Hydro

As B.C.'s first fall storm swept across the province Thursday, thousands were left without power and more outages are expected.

BC Hydro released an operational update Thursday morning warning about 46,000 customers were without power as of 11:15 a.m., with power already restored to an additional 16,000 customers.

"Strong winds and heavy rain have left several thousand BC Hydro customers in parts of the province without power on Thursday," the advisory said. "Strong winds will continue, which are expected to result in additional outages."

BC Hydro said about 19,000 customers in the Lower Mainland were without power as of the 11:15 a.m. update. Meanwhile, around 5,200 in the northern part of the province were dealing with outages. Another 1,900 in the Central Interior, 3,700 in Thompson/Shuswap region and 16,000 on Vancouver Island or the Gulf Islands didn't have power too.

"The wind knocked down trees and branches causing them to come into contact with BC Hydro’s electrical equipment," the Crown corporation's notice said. "As a result, crews are busy repairing damaged power lines."

B.C. Hydro's Susie Rieder told CTV News Vancouver the company's crews were prepared for the outages.

"We've had all hands on deck or meteorologists have been tracking this storm very carefully," she said. "We've called in some contractor crews as well as our own crews to be on standby in case of more outages. So we are fully prepared and we were warning customers to be prepared as well."

Much of the province was under Environment Canada wind or rainfall warnings Thursday. In Metro Vancouver, as much as 70 millimetres of rain could fall and winds could gust up to 80 km/h, especially near the Strait of Georgia.

On Wednesday, BC Hydro warned in an advisory the recent drought could worsen conditions in the weeks ahead.

"Drought conditions have impacted the small structural roots that provide trees with stability, making them more susceptible to wind of any speed," the statement said.

Rieder said BC Hydro has been "stepping up" its vegetation management.

"What we're doing is inspecting trees and vegetation across the province and removing those trees that might pose a problem in in the event of a storm such as this one," she said.

British Columbians are encouraged to have an emergency kit with supplies to last for at least 72 hours, a flashlight, extra batteries, first aid kit, non-perishable foods and bottled water.

Anyone who sees a downed power line should always assume the line is live, stay back at least 10 metres and call 911.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa