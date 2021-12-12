Thousands without power across eastern Ontario after strong winds hit the region

Hydro One warns it could be at Monday at the earliest before some customers have power restored after strong winds swept across the region.

Thousands of customers across eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley are without power following Saturday's storm.

Environment Canada reported wind gusts of 98 km/h in Kingston, 93 km/h in Brockville and 83 km/h at the Ottawa International Airport on Saturday.

In Ottawa, Hydro Ottawa reported outages across the city due to the windy conditions Saturday evening. Power was restored overnight.

Ottawa Fire received 75 911 calls between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. because of the wind storm. Some of the calls were due to hydro wires arcing, hydro wires down and commercial and residential alarms going off.

One outage in Ottawa was reported in the Munster Area.

Crews continue to respond to the various outages tonight, including the Munster area pictured here, working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

Hydro One is reporting dozens of outages from Kingston to Cornwall and Vankleek Hill to Petawawa.

The utility reported the winds caused "significant damage" to infrastructure across Ontario, including broken poles, fallen trees and hazardous road conditions.

Hydro One estimates power may not be be restored to the approximately 42,000 customers without power in eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley until at least Monday afternoon.