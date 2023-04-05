Thousands without power after brutal storm strikes central Ontario
A massive storm knocked out the power to thousands in central Ontario.
There were 283 power outages with more than 40,000 Hydro One customers without power at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.
"It's really the weather we were expecting to come through that we're seeing those outages," said Hydro One spokesperson Tiziana Baccega Rosa.
"We have crews in position and arriving on-site," she said, adding their arrival will depend on local weather conditions.
While Baccega Rosa couldn't estimate the time to get the power back on, she expects updates within the hour.
The power outage originates in the Penetanguishene area. It stretches from Wasaga Beach in the south to Christian Island and Beausoleil Island to Big Chute to the west and as far south as Elmvale, Moonstone and Coldwater.
Hydro One also had a dozen of power outages from Meaford south to Mt. Forest and Shelburne areas with less than 20 customers affected in each region.
Bradford West Gwillimbury as far as Uxbridge had about 555 customers without power.
