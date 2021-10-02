Thousands without power as a result of outages in Saint John, N.B. area

NB Power is reporting more than 20,000 customers without power in the Greater Saint John area on Saturday morning.

According to the NB Power website, over 22,000 customers were without power in the Kennebecasis Valley Fundy region of the province as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

NB Power says there are currently 12 unplanned outages. The utility gives an estimated restoration time of 1-2 p.m. for the areas of Quispamsis, Rothesay, Upper Golden Grove, Erbs Cove and Garnett Settlement, but there is no estimated restoration time for the other local areas.

This is a developing story and will be updated.