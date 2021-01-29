Power has been restored to more than 5,000 customers after an outage in Kitchener Friday morning, forcing the closure of two schools.

The Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro outage map showed customers in the areas of Centreville-Chicopee, Stanley Park, and Idlewood were without power as crews worked to figure out the cause.

A total of 5,263 customers were reportedly been hit by the outage at one point, which was first reported around 6 a.m.

A representative from the Waterloo Region Catholic District School Board says St. Daniel CES and St. John Paul CES will both be closed today due to the outage.

The representative says all classes for special education students are cancelled, but all other students will continue learning remotely.

KW Hydro says power was restored to all customers around 8:30 a.m.

Power has been restored to all customers affected by this morning's outage in #Kitchener. Thank you for your patience.