Thousands without power, wind warnings remain on Vancouver Island

More than 6,000 BC Hydro customers were without power Monday morning as a fall storm brought heavy winds and rains to the region.

The largest outages were reported in Duncan, Victoria, Campbell River, Courtenay and Tofino.

There were 30 outages across Vancouver Island by 11 a.m., most due to downed power lines or trees downed on top of wires, according to BC Hydro.

Wind warnings will remain in effect for Greater Victoria and eastern Vancouver Island until the afternoon.

FERRIES CANCELLED

Environment Canada warned the overnight storm could cause property damage and power outages around the entire perimeter of Vancouver Island, as well as the southern Gulf Islands, the Sunshine Coast the central coast and Metro Vancouver.

BC Ferries cancelled four sailings between Greater Victoria and the B.C. Mainland Monday morning due to the weather.

The cancelled sailings included the 8 a.m. and noon sailings leaving Tsawwassen, and the 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. vessels leaving Swartz Bay.

The strongest winds were expected on northern Vancouver Island and sections of the central coast near the Queen Charlotte Strait, where winds near 100 km/h gusting to 120 km/h were forecasted overnight.

ANOTHER STORM APPROACHES

The winds are expected to pick up again on the North Island on Monday night as another storm approaches.

"Another frontal system will arrive this evening with rain and wind speeds approaching 90 km/h for the exposed coastal sections of northern Vancouver Island and Central Coast," Environment Canada says. "Winds will ease to below warning criteria overnight."

The weather agency urges residents in areas covered by warnings to avoid wooded areas to prevent injury from falling trees or branches.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is warning drivers along Highway 4 to use caution and be prepared for unplanned closures. Drivers are asked not to stop on the road in the Cameron Lake area, between Koen Road and Cathedral Grove, due to the risk of falling debris.