Threat at Petrolia high school prompts concern from parents and students

In Petrolia, Ont. on Friday, the unsettling talk of the town is an alarming threat made at Lambton Central Collegiate and Vocational School (LCCVI).

The incident, which CTV News London has learned from multiple sources happened inside a boy's washroom, was enough for the Lambton-Kent District School Board (LKDSB) to close the high school.

Tara Chovancek’s daughter is a student at LCCVI. She says she came home from school Thursday and told her the boy's washroom had been destroyed. She then shared what was allegedly written on the walls.

“She said there was graffiti written on the wall about a shooting at the school,” Chovancek stated with a concerned expression.

Neither the OPP nor the school board have confirmed what was written. However, the LKDSB has confirmed students found graffiti on a wall and notified the office.

Chovanek says the incident has her considering keeping her daughter out of school.

“I don’t want her to go back. It’s an awful feeling, [until] the end of the year, the end of June,” she said.

Oliver Morningstar, an LCCVI student, says many friends tell a similar story to what was written. Morningstar says that’s enough for most to want to stay home.

“I definitely feel safer knowing that school is taking the proper precautions and going about this in a safer way for the students,” he said.

While upsetting, the closure is not without precedent. In 2019, Wallaceburg District Secondary School was also closed under similar circumstances.

While most applaud the decision to shut down LCCVI Friday, in town, there is a general uneasiness.

“What is happening? You hear this about the states, but it’s happening here too, isn’t it?” Margaret Opthof told CTV News.

Kayla Vanderwall does not have children at the high school, but still has concerns for her younger children.

“Even sending my daughter to public school today, if the high school is threatened, is her school in a threat? It would be nice to have some answers,” said Vanderwall.

The director of the LKDSB John Hewitt understands the desire for knowledge, but cautions that little can be said with police still on site.

“I think it’s tricky in the middle of the investigation when people want more information. I ask for patience,” said Hewitt.

And when it comes to safety, most are willing to wait, without question.

“What’s a day? It’s better than losing some lives!” emphasized resident Keith Elliott.

CTV News London has reached out to the OPP for an update on the investigation. They have yet to respond to our requests.

According to a statement from the LKDSB released on Friday afternoon, the school will welcome back staff and students for in-person learning on Monday.

Members of the LKDSB Mental health and Wellbeing team will be on site to offer counselling supports as needed.