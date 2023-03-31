Threat closes Sault Ste. Marie school Friday

An unidentified threat Friday has closed Kina Awiiya Secondary Program on Albert Street East in Sault Ste. Marie.

Sault police said in a news release that the school is being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

“Officers are currently working with the Algoma District School Board to ensure all students and staff are evacuated safely,” police said.

“There is a significant police presence and community members are urged to find alternative routes as this is an active investigation.”

