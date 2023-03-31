iHeartRadio

Threat closes Sault Ste. Marie school Friday


Sault police says an unidentified threat Friday has closed Kina Awiiya Secondary Program on Albert Street East in Sault Ste. Marie. (Cory Nordstrom/CTV News)

An unidentified threat Friday has closed Kina Awiiya Secondary Program on Albert Street East in Sault Ste. Marie.

Sault police said in a news release that the school is being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

“Officers are currently working with the Algoma District School Board to ensure all students and staff are evacuated safely,” police said.

“There is a significant police presence and community members are urged to find alternative routes as this is an active investigation.”

This story will be updated as more information comes available.

