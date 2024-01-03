Threat evacuates Sisters of St. Joseph of Sault Ste. Marie Motherhouse in North Bay

North Bay police are investigating a bomb threat at the Sisters of St. Joseph of Sault Ste. Marie Motherhouse on Main Street West.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Police had evacuated the motherhouse to check the building, emergency responders have since cleared the building and the roadway is fully now reopened.

Officers said there was no threat to the public at this time.

North Bay police and Ontario Provincial Police had blocked Main Street West from the human society to Highway 17 West for more than two hours early Wednesday afternoon.

Few details are available at this time, but all those evacuated have been allowed to return.

Police along with North Bay Fire Services and EMS had arrived at the scene about 12:15 p.m.

During the process of clearing the area, staff at nearby businesses told CTV News that they were advised by police to stay inside.

Check back to CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca for updates on this story as they become available.

– With files from CTV News Northern Ontario videojournalist Eric Taschner