iHeartRadio

Threat made against Beaumont school not credible: RCMP


École Secondaire Beaumont Composite High School as seen on Google Street View in April 2021.

Police have determined that an online threat made against École Secondaire Beaumont Composite High School is not credible.

Officers attended the school on Friday morning after the threat was reported.

All other schools in Beaumont were placed in hold in secure status as a precaution.

The hold and secures have now been lifted.

No further information has been released. 

12