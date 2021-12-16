Threat made against Bradford elementary school 'a hoax'

Police lifted the hold and secure placed on a Bradford elementary school on Thursday morning after finding the threat against the school was a hoax.

In a release, South Simcoe Police stated it determined the threat made to W.H. Day Elementary School was not credible and a possible case of swatting.

The school was put into the hold and secure shortly after 8 a.m. while police investigated the situation and it was lifted at 11:30 a.m.

Activities continue inside the building during a hold and secure, but all exterior doors are locked. No one is permitted in or out of the building during this time.

Swatting is when an anonymous caller reports a fake threat to prompt a significant police response.

Police say they will continue the investigation to identify the person responsible.