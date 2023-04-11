Threat of demolition prompts action and apology from developer

A day after CTV News London reported on five derelict buildings slated for demolition by city hall, the owner of three of the houses has stepped forward.

In a letter to the Community and Protective Services (CAPS) Committee, a planning consultant explains, “our client was unaware of the city’s action as well as previous correspondence sent by the city to the previous owner(s).”

According to April 7 communication, the properties at 253, 255 and 257 Grey St. were purchased on April 1, 2022 for the purpose of constructing an 18-storey mixed use building.

The development company named Space Rider Corporation is applying for site plan approval this week, and securing minor variances for the proposed development on April 13.

Space Rider Corporation intends to tear down the three decaying homes to avoid having city hall pursue a property standards demolition.

“Our client will now proceed to make arrangements with the various agencies and utilities offices to secure the necessary clearance approvals in order to secure the demolition permits,” the letter reads.

There is also an apology included in the communication.

“On behalf of our client, we apologize for any inconvenience regarding this matter,” it reads.

On Wednesday, the CAPS Committee will consider a list of derelict buildings for possible demolition because multiple work orders have been ignored and attempts to reach their owners have failed.

Two other buildings are subjects of the report:

520 South St., a vacant house that is collapsing onto itself

689 Hamilton Rd., a KFC restaurant that closed in 2020

“The request for demolition approval is intended as a near-to-last effort to motivate property owners to address ongoing property standards, neighbourhood nuisance, safety, and quality of life issues,” reads the report.