Threat of flooding averted in Winkler, no need for evacuation
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
The threat of flooding appears to have been averted in south Winkler, Man., and residents do not have to evacuate.
The City of Winkler posted the flood update to its website on Tuesday, saying that people still need to exercise caution.
This news comes after an emergency alert was issued on Monday night due to high water in the city.
According to Winkler, the Highway 32 culverts at the south dike were compromised.
Residents are still being warned to stay away from the area at Highway 32 or 14th Street.
On Monday night, the Manitoba government said Highway 32 south of Highway 14 was closed due to water on the road. The road remains closed as of Tuesday morning.
