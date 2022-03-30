Threat of freezing rain for Waterloo Region and Wellington County

Residents of Waterloo Region and Wellington County should be on the lookout for freezing rain Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Northern Wellington County.

The agency says to expect two to four millimeters of ice accretion, beginning in the morning and going into the afternoon.

A special weather statement for Southern Wellington County and Waterloo Region has also been issued.

The agency says there is a risk of freezing rain, ice pellets, and snow in the morning and early afternoon that could change into rain by the late afternoon.

Roads, parking lots and walkways are at risk of becoming slippery.

Environment Canada says there is uncertainty around the exact time and quantity of the potential freezing rain.

Some school buses have already been cancelled due to the forecast.

Similar special weather statements are in place for Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand, Huron-Perth, and several other Southern Ontario communities.