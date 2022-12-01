Threat of hypothermia, frostbite in B.C.'s Fraser Valley prompts Environment Canada warning

The threat of hypothermia is real for residents in B.C.’s Fraser Valley, where an arctic outflow warning is in effect from Thursday night through Friday morning.

In an alert sent out Thursday morning, Environment Canada warned a combination of temperatures in the minus teens and outflow winds of 20 km/h will generate wind chill values near -20 degrees Celsius later that night.

“Frostbite and hypothermia can occur within minutes if adequate precautions are not taken when outdoors,” the federal agency wrote.

Hypothermia occurs when a body loses heat faster than it can make it, according to the B.C. government’s website, and usually results in permanent injury.

"Minimize exposed skin with hats, scarves and mittens or gloves," reads the Environment Canada alert, which emphasizes that people should also ensure pets and outdoor animals have shelter.

Southern B.C.’s first major snowfall of the season has summoned a slew of weather warnings and alerts for the region this week, as winter creates dangerous conditions on roads.