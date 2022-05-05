Threat of landslide prompts evacuation alert for part of B.C. community

Part of a B.C. community was placed under evacuation alert Thursday due to the threat of a possible landslide.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued the alert at about 10 a.m., saying "threat of a landslide near Wiseman Creek in the District of Sicamous is increasing and may pose a risk."

Specifically, 27 residences at the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park were placed under the alert, "due to the potential danger to life, health or property."

The alert area included residences numbered one through 27 at 5 Highway 97A.

Officials explained the alert doesn't mean residents need to leave their homes now, but should prepare for a possible evacuation order. With the alert in place, those living in the impacted area should gather essential items like medications, valuable papers and immediate-care needs in a grab-and-go bag.

Residents should also contact family members, pick a meeting spot and arrange to stay with friends or family, if possible and if needed. Those in the area should also prepare for transportation for all household members and fill gas tanks.

Updates will be posted on CSRD's and EmergencyInfoBC's websites.

This spring and summer, residents impacted by imminent threats from other disasters – floods or wildfires – may receive an emergency alert on their cellphones.

Officials announced this week that the Alert Ready system, previously used for tsunami threats and Amber Alerts, is being expanded. Alerts can already be sent out for imminent flood risk, if needed, and by June it'll be able to send out notices for wildfires too.