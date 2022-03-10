iHeartRadio

Threat of Russian invasion in Canada's North 'very low' but that could change: Defence chief

Canada's chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre says while the threat of a Russian invasion in Canada's North is 'very low' that might change in the decades to come. Pressure is mounting on the federal government to formulate an Arctic strategy and make building up military force in the North a priority, since Russia's unprovoked incursion of Ukraine.
