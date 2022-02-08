Threat of shooting found written on bathroom stall at northern Alberta high school

Whitecourt RCMP are investigating a threat found written in a high school bathroom stall on Monday.

Hilltop High School contacted police after locating the threat of a possible shooting planned for Tuesday.

RCMP said they opened an investigation into the threat and began safety planning with the school.

Officers were present on school grounds throughout the day to minimize disruptions to student learning and ensure student safety, police added.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Whitecourt RCMP are asking the public to contact police at 780-778-2238 with any information in relation to this incident that could help identify those responsible.