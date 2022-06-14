Threat to Sarnia school results in charges
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
Charges have been laid after a threat to St. Patrick’s Catholic High School in Sarnia, according to police.
Around 3 p.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to the school on the Rapids Parkway after reports of a threat to the school left written on a desk.
Police were able to identify a person who they allege generated the threat. The young offender has since been charged with one count of uttering threats.
Police are reminding the public that these threats are not taken lightly and will be investigated thoroughly to ensure the safety of all and when applicable charges will be laid.
Police say the fear and concern that these incidents create are of grave concern to the community and will not be tolerated.
