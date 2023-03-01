Threat written on bathroom wall causes Victoria School to be 'on alert' Wednesday
The Victoria School of the Arts was placed "on alert" for all of Wednesday after a threat was found written on a washroom wall.
A student informed school staff Tuesday afternoon that they found a "threatening message" written on a wall inside a washroom, Edmonton Public Schools confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
"The school has a safety plan in place today that includes increased security measures," said Veronica Jubinville, a school division spokesperson.
Parents were sent a letter Tuesday explaining that the school contacted the Edmonton Police Service and steps were being taken to "ensure students are safe."
Those included having police and school division security present Wednesday throughout the school day.
After the morning bell, all students and visitors had to enter the school using the front doors. All junior and high school students had to show their student ID at the door.
Students in Grades 7 to 12 had an "altered timetable," with no one allowed to leave the building during lunch.
Police are investigating the threat.
