Threatening graffiti found in Cambridge high school washroom: Police
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
Waterloo regional police are investigating after they say threats were found written inside a washroom at a Cambridge high school.
Police say there were called to St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School around 8:25 a.m. Monday after someone discovered the graffiti.
According to police, the threats referenced potential violence against the school, staff and students.
Police are asking anyone with information about the graffiti to contact them.
