About two dozen female realtors have been targeted by someone making threatening and harassing calls over the past month, according to the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver.

Board chair Colette Gerber said the caller uses a "fake" phone number, and starts off by talking about real estate, but then becomes "abusive and aggressive."

“It’s also text messages, WhatsApp,” she said. “There seems to be a pattern of doctored images that are really bad, threatening comments, that sort of thing.”

Gerber said the board is encouraging realtors to call police if they are contacted by this person.

“Anytime a realtor, be it a woman or a man, is being harassed, we take that very seriously,” she said, adding this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. “We have in the past been known to hire a private investigator to help with attempting to locate the individual.”

Vancouver police spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison confirmed investigators are looking into reports received from Vancouver.

“The Vancouver police department’s domestic violence and criminal harassment unit is currently investigating a number of alleged incidents,” he said. “If there’s any links between the cases we’re investigating and cases that are occurring in other areas of the province, we’ll be in communication with other police agencies about that.”

This is a developing story. More to come.