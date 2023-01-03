Threatening signs posted in wooded area near two northern Ontario First Nations

Residents from two First Nations in northern Ontario are speaking out after threatening hand-written signs were posted in a wooded area, calling it a hate crime.

The signs, written on cardboard with hateful and profane language, were posted on trees on Crown land in the Killarney area, which borders both Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory and Atikameksheng Anishnawbek.

They were recently found on Halifax Road off Highway 637 -- the road into Killarney.

It's a harvesting area on Crown land for logging, hunting and medicines located next to Point Grondine -- which is part of the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory.

"Enough is enough. You know, start sharing the resources. Let's go back to the teachings, the treaty teachings, the wampum belt teachings," Stitch Manitowabi, a Wiikwemkoong band member, told CTV News in an interview.

He said people need to be educated.

Bob and Mike Naponse are both band members of Atikameksheng Anishnawbek who are concerned about the signs.

"My reaction is it saddens me that local people or if it's not local people that put these here signs up, directed to our First Nations people, our surrounding First Nations people, it's very sad that they feel that way," Mike said.

"We are stewardship people of the land and we do harvest to feed our families and we share our areas and, yeah, we have rights, Aboriginal, call them aboriginal rights," Bob said.

CTV News reached out to Michael Reider, the mayor of Killarney, for comment on the signs near his town.

"After receiving your e-mail, I went out this morning to investigate the matter of the signs on Highway 637. I have concluded that the issue is not new and pits two groups of hunters against each other. One group supports unlimited moose kills and the other wants strict limits enforced equally between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal hunters," Reider said in an email response Saturday.

"This is not a municipal issue and as a non-hunter, I have no comment to make concerning this issue … If your investigation unearths matters more salient to municipal governance I can be reached at Killarney Municipal Hall."

The three men said the signs have been reported to the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS).

"Since receiving this information, WTPS has been investigating and would like to reach out to the public for assistance in identifying any suspect(s) who may be responsible for these despicable hate-motivated offences," Acting Chief of Police Scott Cooper told CTV News in an email.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service at 705-859-3141. Tips maybe provided anonymously by calling crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS."