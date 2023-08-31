Threats charge dropped after standoff in Mindemoya area of Manitoulin

The charge against the man involved in a standoff in the Mindemoya area of Manitoulin Island has been dropped, police say.

Members of the Manintoulin OPP detachment responded to a "weapons call" at a residence on Limberlost Lane just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday, OPP posted a message on social media asking the public to avoid the area and not to use drones, citing officer safety.

Police said multiple units were deployed to the scene, including the tactical response unit and crisis negotiators.

OPP Const. John Hill told CTV News in an email there was no concern for public safety and the situation was contained.

"Shortly before 9:30 a.m. the situation came to a peaceful resolution," police said in a news release Thursday evening.

"The involved person was arrested and taken to hospital for assessment."

As a result of the police investigation, a 27-year-old resident of Carnarvon Township was charged with uttering threats.

In a phone interview Friday afternoon, OPP Acting Sgt. Rob Lewis told CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca that detectives have decided to not proceed with the criminal charge.

The man was released from custody.

