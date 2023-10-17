Threats close northern Ont. high school, teen charged

A 16-year-old suspect in Kapuskasing has been charged after someone threatened the safety of high school students.

Ontario Provincial Police were called at 1:30 p.m. Monday after school officials at the Devonshire Street school received the threats.

“School protocol was followed and a hold and secure was issued as a precaution, during the investigation,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

A 16-year-old suspect has been charged with robbery with violence and uttering threats.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court on Nov. 17 in Kapuskasing.